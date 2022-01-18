Rice Partnership LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EWA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 28,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,940. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $27.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.58.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

