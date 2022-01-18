Rice Partnership LLC Reduces Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rice Partnership LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 88,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,122,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,824,190,000 after purchasing an additional 300,104 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 616,515 shares of company stock worth $204,647,903. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $12.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.92. The company had a trading volume of 222,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,074,939. The stock has a market cap of $887.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.16 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $333.32 and a 200 day moving average of $345.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

