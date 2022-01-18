Richelieu Hardware (RCH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.65 per share for the quarter.

RCH opened at C$44.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of C$34.46 and a twelve month high of C$46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.41, for a total value of C$125,902.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,192,013.25.

RCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares upgraded Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

