Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 631.33 ($8.61).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.57) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 724 ($9.88) to GBX 753 ($10.27) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Rightmove alerts:

In other Rightmove news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 306,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 698 ($9.52), for a total value of £2,140,563.58 ($2,920,676.19).

RMV opened at GBX 670.20 ($9.14) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £5.68 billion and a PE ratio of 38.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 755.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 714.89. Rightmove has a 52-week low of GBX 551.80 ($7.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 810 ($11.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.39.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.