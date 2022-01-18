RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.41

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.41 and traded as high as C$22.81. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$22.81, with a volume of 347,405 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REI.UN. increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.41. The firm has a market cap of C$7.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.92.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

