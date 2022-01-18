RioDeFi (RFUEL) Market Capitalization Tops $12.38 Million

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 18th. RioDeFi has a market cap of $12.38 million and $6.48 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 295,700,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

