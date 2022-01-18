Riskified Ltd’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 25th (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified’s (NYSE:RSKD) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, January 25th. Riskified had issued 17,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $367,500,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46. Riskified has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.04 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Riskified by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,739,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $547,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,252,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

