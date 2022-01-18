Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $62.19 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.66 and a 200-day moving average of $76.20.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

