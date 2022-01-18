Rodgers & Associates LTD Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.8% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $17,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190,533 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 51,843,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,055 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,341,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 238.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,807,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,874 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,662,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,182 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

