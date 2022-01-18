Rodgers & Associates LTD Purchases 38 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,482,000. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 352,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,364,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,173,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,054,000 after buying an additional 63,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $265.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.65 and its 200 day moving average is $299.40. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $265.13 and a 52 week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

