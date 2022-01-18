Rodgers & Associates LTD Sells 180 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $33,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.16.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

