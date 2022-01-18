Rodgers & Associates LTD Sells 698 Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Rodgers & Associates LTD decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 2.33% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 1,180.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of CZA opened at $94.09 on Tuesday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $74.53 and a twelve month high of $97.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.03.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.