Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1570000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06.

Rover Metals Company Profile (CVE:ROVR)

Rover Metals Corp., a natural resource exploration company, owns, exploits, explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold resources. Its flagship property is the Cabin Lake gold-in-iron formation property covering the total area of 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

