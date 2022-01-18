Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€53.00” Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($78.41) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($67.05) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €63.21 ($71.83).

Shares of VNA stock opened at €47.95 ($54.49) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.29. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €47.11 ($53.53) and a 12-month high of €60.96 ($69.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €53.66.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

