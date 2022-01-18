RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Short Interest Update

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,000 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the December 15th total of 218,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on RMBL. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RumbleON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,852,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,279,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RumbleON by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 98,119 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,237,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RumbleON by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 61,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

RMBL stock opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $554.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RumbleON has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $64.13.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.86) by $0.44. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $221.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that RumbleON will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

