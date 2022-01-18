Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Roku by 237.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 35.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Roku by 28.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $167.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $21,902,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,541 shares of company stock worth $104,689,123 over the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROKU. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.74.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

