Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.12 Million Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,966 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Smartsheet worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 897.5% in the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 43,099 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 71.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 46,070 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $868,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $1,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average is $71.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $405,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,185 shares of company stock worth $18,739,966. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.