Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $49,333,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $889,125,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $1,050,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $733,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

NYSE BBWI opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.54. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.