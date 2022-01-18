S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SANT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on shares of S&T in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($35.23) price objective on shares of S&T in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on shares of S&T in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €31.00 ($35.23) price objective on shares of S&T in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of SANT stock opened at €14.15 ($16.08) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $935.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of €19.72. S&T has a 52 week low of €12.36 ($14.05) and a 52 week high of €24.20 ($27.50).

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

