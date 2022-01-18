Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €134.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €134.00 ($152.27) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($155.68) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($138.64) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €125.55 ($142.67).

EPA:SAF opened at €112.56 ($127.91) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €109.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €110.59. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($104.95).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

