Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Given New €30.10 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €30.70 ($34.89) to €30.10 ($34.20) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on SZGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Salzgitter from €32.00 ($36.36) to €28.50 ($32.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.78.
OTCMKTS SZGPY remained flat at $$4.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.26. Salzgitter has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.25.
Salzgitter Company Profile
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.
