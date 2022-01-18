Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Given New €30.10 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €30.70 ($34.89) to €30.10 ($34.20) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SZGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Salzgitter from €32.00 ($36.36) to €28.50 ($32.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.78.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

OTCMKTS SZGPY remained flat at $$4.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.26. Salzgitter has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.25.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Salzgitter will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.