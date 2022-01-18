Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,200 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the December 15th total of 406,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 428.7 days.

OTCMKTS SAXPF remained flat at $$49.67 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 160. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $53.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

