Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.64

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 4204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -1.12.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 214.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 32,212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 269.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 234,977 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 536.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 162.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 26.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

