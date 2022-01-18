SAP (SAP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SAP (ETR: SAP):

1/17/2022 – SAP was given a new €144.00 ($163.64) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/17/2022 – SAP was given a new €154.00 ($175.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/14/2022 – SAP was given a new €142.00 ($161.36) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/14/2022 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($153.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/14/2022 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($153.41) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/14/2022 – SAP was given a new €141.00 ($160.23) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/12/2022 – SAP was given a new €147.00 ($167.05) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/11/2022 – SAP was given a new €154.00 ($175.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/11/2022 – SAP was given a new €144.00 ($163.64) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/5/2022 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($153.41) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

12/13/2021 – SAP was given a new €147.00 ($167.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/9/2021 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($153.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €122.52 ($139.23) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €122.87 and a 200 day moving average of €122.80. The company has a market cap of $144.52 billion and a PE ratio of 25.36. SAP SE has a 12-month low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a 12-month high of €129.74 ($147.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

