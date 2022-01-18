Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.93.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,390. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.18. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.50) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

