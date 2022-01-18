SaTT (SATT) 1-Day Volume Tops $98,019.00

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. SaTT has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $98,019.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SaTT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SaTT has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SaTT alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00054442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SaTT Profile

SaTT is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0 . SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com . SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

SaTT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaTT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaTT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaTT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SaTT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaTT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.