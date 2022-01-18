SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $119,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 89.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 75.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,757,000 after purchasing an additional 417,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,816,000 after purchasing an additional 402,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,025,000 after purchasing an additional 376,150 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 132.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $1.94 on Tuesday, hitting $324.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,180. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $356.75 and a 200 day moving average of $348.73. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 124.06 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

