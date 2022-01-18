Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Update

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the December 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schmitt Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.31% of Schmitt Industries worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMIT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,109. Schmitt Industries has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 214.81%. The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and markets measurement and process control systems. It operates through the following segments: Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products The Ice Cream segment invests in creamery manufacturing and consumer retailing.

