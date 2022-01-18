Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is TimeScale Financial Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,508,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,998 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 23.4% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $97,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 87,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,960. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

