SCP Investment LP Buys 2,200 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

SCP Investment LP boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises approximately 0.1% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 31.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 19,024 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 40.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 37.0% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 229.7% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 366,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 255,120 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.46.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

