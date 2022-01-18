Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.59% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.
Shares of SEM stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,500. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. Select Medical has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $43.60.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 205.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 19.0% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.
Select Medical Company Profile
Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.
Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.