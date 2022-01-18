Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.59% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Shares of SEM stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,500. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. Select Medical has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 205.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 19.0% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

