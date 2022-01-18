Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted immunotherapies and vaccines. Its product pipelineincludes gene therapy, food allergy, malaria; SEL-212, which is a therapeutic enzyme indicated for refractory gout; SEL-070, which is indicated for smoking cessation and relapse prevention; SEL-701, which is indicated for the treatment of human papillomavirus associated cancer and SEL-212 consists of SVP-Rapamycin co-administered with pegsiticase, its pegylated uricase. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SELB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.54.

SELB stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $323.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.19.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 3,748,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $11,468,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 14,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $43,484.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,985,782 shares of company stock worth $12,179,692 and sold 42,848 shares worth $129,655. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SELB. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 223,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 294,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

