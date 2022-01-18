Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings. Semtech posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $80.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $80,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $903,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,409 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,519,000 after acquiring an additional 147,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after acquiring an additional 34,775 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,273,000 after acquiring an additional 146,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,227,000 after acquiring an additional 411,081 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

