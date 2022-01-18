Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Shares Up 2.4%

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82.

About Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF)

Serco Group Plc engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, consulting, and technology services. It offers advisory, design, and delivery expertise in the areas of operations strategy, transformation, program delivery, outsourcing, people performance and selection, and change management and research.

