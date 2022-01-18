SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 31,541 MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of MBIA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in MBIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in MBIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in MBIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 102,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in MBIA by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in MBIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,442,271,000. 69.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE:MBI opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $863.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.06. MBIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 140.00%.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

