SG Americas Securities LLC Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,716 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Progyny by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 498,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,418,000 after purchasing an additional 248,042 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Progyny by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Progyny by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 23,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,232,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $3,112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $387,511.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,421 shares of company stock worth $19,286,162 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Progyny stock opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.61 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

