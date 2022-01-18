SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $414,000 in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 85,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth $25,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPC by 6.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of RPC by 15.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPC by 56.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPC by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,949,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,247,000 after purchasing an additional 166,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 2.00. RPC, Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $7.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $736,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,439,407 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,412. 69.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPC Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.