SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 313,958 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 313,958 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHGG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Chegg by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chegg stock opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average is $58.25.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHGG. Northland Securities lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.