SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $430,000 Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,617 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dorian LPG as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 9.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 52.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPG opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.24. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.09 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.90%.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

