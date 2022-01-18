Shard Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Shard coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular exchanges. Shard has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and $98,653.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shard has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

