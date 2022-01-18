Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.24

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.24 and last traded at $50.42, with a volume of 87384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.72.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shiseido from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Shiseido in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Shiseido alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average is $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 0.27.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Shiseido had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Shiseido Company, Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.