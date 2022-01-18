Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

TM17 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.72) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.72) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.60) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Team17 Group from GBX 900 ($12.28) to GBX 1,000 ($13.64) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 823.88 ($11.24).

Shares of LON:TM17 opened at GBX 720 ($9.82) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 382 ($5.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 880 ($12.01). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 722.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 756.24. The company has a market capitalization of £946.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60.

In related news, insider Mark Crawford purchased 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 745 ($10.17) per share, for a total transaction of £8,470.65 ($11,557.72).

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

