Short Interest in AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Expands By 80.0%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELUXY shares. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AB Electrolux (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.
AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
