Short Interest in AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Expands By 80.0%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELUXY shares. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AB Electrolux (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 31.15% and a net margin of 4.79%. On average, analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

