Short Interest in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Increases By 56.8%

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AIF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,910. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $16.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Separately, lifted their target price on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

