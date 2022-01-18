Short Interest in ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Rises By 74.0%

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2022

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the December 15th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 117.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.50 to C$56.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $41.37.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.