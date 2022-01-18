Short Interest in ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Rises By 74.0%

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the December 15th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 117.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.50 to C$56.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $41.37.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

