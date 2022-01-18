Short Interest in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Expands By 38.3%

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the December 15th total of 57,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.11 million, a PE ratio of -67.31 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 39,897 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. 12.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.

