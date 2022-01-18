Short Interest in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Expands By 71.7%

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,800 shares, a growth of 71.7% from the December 15th total of 156,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 210,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $45,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

