Short Interest in Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Grows By 50.3%

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the December 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVAT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 91,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,180. Cavitation Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Cavitation Technologies

Cavitation Technologies, Inc engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement.

