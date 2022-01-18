Short Interest in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Drops By 31.6%

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the December 15th total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 19.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 4.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 8.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLPR. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE CLPR traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $9.58. 47,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,891. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.88 million, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.03. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clipper Realty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.61%.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

