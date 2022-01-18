Short Interest in Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Decreases By 44.2%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the December 15th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CRECF traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 67,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,070. Critical Elements Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.

Get Critical Elements Lithium alerts:

About Critical Elements Lithium

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties. Its projects include Rose lithium-tantalum, Nisk, Arques, Bourier, Caumont, Dumulon, Duval, Lemare, and Valiquette. The company was founded on September 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.